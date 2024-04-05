Bills reportedly played dirty with Chiefs in Stefon Diggs trade pursuit
The Buffalo Bills were willing to trade Stefon Diggs to a fellow AFC contender, but not the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs receiving corps is in question, especially with Rashee Rice now subject to police questioning regarding a multiple-car crash, road racing and a leased Lamborghini. The Chiefs will select a wideout early in the 2024 NFL Draft, though it's unclear if that'll come in the first round or Day 2.
One potential option for the Chiefs came off the board in a hurry on Wednesday, as the Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Buffalo received just a second-round pick back in return in part thanks to Diggs contract, which at the time still had several years left on it. Buffalo even had to eat $31 million in dead cap as a result of the trade.
Houston didn't necessarily need to add a big name to its wide receiver room, as CJ Stroud performed just fine last season with Nico Collins and Tank Dell. However, when you have the chance to trade for Stefon Diggs, you do it. The Texans had the cap space to pull it off and quickly convinced Diggs to take more guaranteed money this season in exchange for voiding the final years on his deal. He will be a free agent after the 2024 campaign.
Still, if the Texans could pull off such a heist, why didn't the Chiefs?
Bills reportedly wouldn't trade Stefon Diggs to the Chiefs
The real reason the Chiefs couldn't acquire Diggs is because the Bills wanted nothing to do with such a move. Buffalo views Kansas City as its top competition in the AFC, or an immovable object they have yet to get past in the postseason. That task would become even tougher if they aided Patrick Mahomes in finding another top target. NBC Sports Chris Simms explained the Bills thinking:
"From what I do know, right, is that he was allowed to seek a trade from anybody in the league, except the Kansas City Chiefs," Simms told NBC Sports' Mike Florio on a Thursday episode ofPFT Live with Mike Florio. "That's what I've been told by multiple people."
Unless Kansas City had offered the Bills a first-round pick and more, it's tough to imagine any Diggs deal happening between these two teams.