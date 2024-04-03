Rashee Rice already admitted to being involved in scary car accident
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice reportedly admitted to being involved in a six-vehicle car crash in Dallas.
By Kinnu Singh
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is cooperating with authorities after a speeding Corvette and Lamborghini caused a six-vehicle crash on a busy highway in Dallas on Saturday. The accident left multiple people injured, and two people were hospitalized.
Dashcam footage of the accident shows two luxury vehicles — a Chevrolet Corvette and Lamborghini Urus — driving at high speeds. The Lamborghini lost control and hit a median, causing both cars to run into other vehicles in a chain-reaction crash. The Corvette is registered to Rice, according to Dallas police. The Lamborghini Urus was leased to Rice by Classic Lifestyle, a Dallas-based luxury car rental company. Five people were seen leaving the two cars and walking away from the crash.
Attorney Kyle Coker, who represents the car rental company, said Rice was the only person permitted to drive the Lamborghini, according to the leasing agreement. The Lamborghini was totaled in the crash.
Chiefs WR Rashee Rice reportedly acknowledged involvement in crash
Rice sent a text message acknowledging that he was involved in the crash and promised to pay for the Lamborghini, Coker reportedly told TMZ Sports.
The report contradicts a prior statement that Coker gave to NBC 5, which claimed that the rental company had a good relationship with Rice but hadn't heard from him following the crash.
"In the past, Mr. Rice had rented at least several vehicles," Coker told NBC 5 on Monday. "There were never any driving citations or accidents related to that. The issue that we have right now is we’ve got a totaled vehicle, and we haven’t heard back as to who’s going to pay for that vehicle. And I understand, there's, you know, kind of speculation back and forth as far as who’s driving. It doesn’t matter. I mean, we’re looking for accountability and to make sure that our business is made whole here."
Texas state senator and Dallas attorney Royce West released a statement on Rice's behalf on Monday.
"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday," West wrote. "Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."
Chiefs president Mark Donovan discussed the accident during an interview with Pete Mundo on KCMO radio.
"In all of these situations, you have to wait for the facts," Donovan said. "And frankly, we don't have all the facts at this point. The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas, and fortunately it doesn’t appear anyone was hurt and we should be grateful for that. We will get to the bottom of it, we’ll gather the facts and then we’ll react accordingly."
Two motorists were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries, according to the Dallas Morning News.
The Dallas Morning News reported two motorists involved in the accident were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries, police said. The NFL’s Brian McCarthy told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the league is “monitoring” the situation.
The NFL is "monitoring" the situation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.