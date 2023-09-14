Bills reporter caught talking smack about Stefon Diggs on hot mic
A Buffalo Bills reporter was caught speaking out about Stefon Diggs on a hot mic, and they were not kind.
By Mark Powell
A Buffalo Bills reporter was caught making some not-so-kind comments about Stefon Diggs on a hot mic. Maddy Gelb, who reports for the team itself, stated after the game that she did not think Diggs would be up for a postgame interview if she asked. While that statement alone isn't troubling, Gelb did suggest that Diggs couldn't be controlled, and would tell her 'F you' had she even asked.
This all seems playful in nature, of course, but the context is important. Diggs has had problems with the coaching staff and organization previously, but not as early as Week 1. Buffalo had just suffered a tough defeat to the New York Jets on Monday night, so the odds of getting a player like Diggs on the record to discuss such events wasn't a guarantee.
Buffalo Bills reporter apologizes for Stefon Diggs comments
What Gelb said on the mic was innocent in nature, and should not be taken out of context. She took to social media to apologize for her comments, as well, and the sorrow seems sincere.
"I want to take ownership for what I said today. I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect. He takes time out of his day to talk to us, which he doesn't have to do," Gelb wrote. "For context, media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter joking told me to go get Stefon Diggs. I said I don't have control over him -- Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that's why I said he probably wouldn't say yes to me grabbing him for an interview. I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am."
All in all, this situation was overblown due to a lack of context. To the untrained listener, one would think Diggs character was in question, when in fact Gelb was joking to a fellow reporter.