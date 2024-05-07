Bills screwed Patriots out of ideal receiver to pair with Drake Maye during NFL Draft
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots listened to as many offers as they could for the No. 3 overall pick, but decided none of the potential returns could have matched the value quarterback Drake Maye provided for the team. So, the Patriots stayed put and selected the North Carolina signal-caller, setting the stage for him to be their starter for the foreseeable future.
in the second round, the team opted to select Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk to help give Maye a target to build chemistry with. After all, New England's wide receiver room looked weak on paper entering the NFL Draft. As it turns out, the Patriots were targeting another wideout, and they can blame the rival Buffalo Bills for that not coming to fruition.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($), the Patriots were hoping that one receiver either fell to them in the second round at the No. 34 spot or was available via a trade-up was South Carolina's Xavier Legette. That's because the Buffalo Bills, who traded down to the No. 32 pick, gave that spot to the Carolina Panthers, who used it on Legette.
"That essentially left New England all of Friday to shop a deal out of the No. 34 slot. The Chargers moved into that spot in exchange for No. 37, which New England used on Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk. The good news for New England is that it rated Polk among its top six or seven receivers in the entire draft. But it appears that Legette was a bit higher in that pecking order."
Bills cost Patriots Xavier Legette, who they viewed highly as a second-round pick
That is what happens in the NFL Draft. Everything is out of your control when you are not on the clock. Their best bet for a team is to wait for the player to fall to them with their next pick, or try to move up a couple of spots to select them. For the Patriots, they were oh so close to Legette falling to them, but the Panthers liked the wide receiver just as much as they did, and negotiated a trade with the Bills to move into the first round to take Legette.
It's nothing new for a team, intentionally or not, to cost their rival a chance to draft their preferred player. Look no further than 2021, when the New York Giants were heavily linked to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and aimed to select him. So, the Philadelphia Eagles negotiated a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to swap picks in the first round. With that, the Eagles took Smith, one pick before the Giants were on the clock. It happens.
Legette played five years at South Carolina and had a huge 2023 season statistically. Through 12 games played, Legette caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns. Overall, Legette recorded 113 receptions for 1,678 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Legette is now on a Panthers team where he figures to factor heavily in the offense. The Panthers offense struggled, as quarterback Bryce Young wasn't put in a position to succeed. With Legette, he is automatically one of Young's top pass catching options, alongside Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen.
While the Patriots missed out on Legette, they are still getting a good wide receiver in Polk, who caught 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in the Washington Huskies' run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game this past season. While the Patriots had Polk ranked highly, they seemingly wanted Legette more. They can thank the Bills for that not coming to fruition.