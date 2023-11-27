Bills DE Shaq Lawson appears to shove Eagles fan in chaotic confrontation
The Buffalo Bills lost in overtime to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, putting a dent in their playoff hopes. Shaq Lawson also may have done the same to his wallet.
By Mark Powell
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson appeared to shove an Eagles fan in attendance for Philadelphia's eventual overtime win over their AFC Week 12 counterparts. Lawson and the Bills are rightly frustrated by how the last few weeks have gone, as they've been close to winning on several occasions.
Buffalo would fall in OT via some questionable calls from the officials, something Eagles fans are quite used to. With the defeat, the Bills are now tenth in the AFC Playoff Picture, while Philly is flying high at 10-1 for the second consecutive season.
Despite all of that, it does not give Lawson the right to make contact with an opposing fan, as he did due to some derogatory smack talk in Philadelphia.
Now, without knowing exactly what was said, it's tough to judge Lawson too harshly. Sometimes fans go over the line, or use a slur to describe said player or their family. In that case, it's easy to understand why a physical reaction may occur.
Shaq Lawson shoved an Eagles fan: Everything to know
The Associated Press described the events that took place just before Lawson and his teammates walked over to the stands:
"Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline toward the front row of stands at Lincoln Financial Field and started jawing at Eagles fans. Phillips got close to the face of one fan before Lawson walked up and seemingly made physical contact with the spectator, according to video circulating on social media."
It's tough to tell from the video itself how hard Lawson shoved the fan. However, keeping his composure in that moment is something that ought to be expected of a professional athlete, barring any of the circumstances I mentioned above.
The NFL will likely review the video and decide if punishment is necessary.