Bills could take advantage of Eagles' offseason mistake to replace Matt Milano
By Kinnu Singh
The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason on the brink of financial disaster. With the largest salary cap deficit in the league, the Bills were forced to cut ties with many of the key players that shaped their team over the past several years.
The salary cap casualties included cornerback Tre'Davious White, safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, running back Nyheim Hines, return specialist Deonte Harty, and special teams ace Siran Neal.
Buffalo’s financial restrictions limited their ability to add talent and depth to their roster, and unfortunate injuries have only further depleted their roster. At this point, the Bills will have a difficult time making it past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, but they can still find ways to improve their roster before the league’s trade deadline.
Eagles linebacker could be the perfect fit for Buffalo
The Bills have desperately needed help at the linebacker position, particularly after Matt Milano suffered a torn bicep in the preseason. The state of the defensive roster only worsened when Terrel Bernard suffered a pectoral strain in Week 2.
Buffalo could use veteran leadership in the middle of their defense, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested they could find it in a trade for Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Devin White.
The Eagles signed White to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason. The 26-year-old wasn’t able to beat out linebacker Nakobe Dean for the starting job and was inactive in Week 1 due to an ankle injury. He was listed inactive against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 despite being healthy enough to play.
Since most of White’s contract was paid by a signing bonus, the Bills would be able to acquire White with very minimal financial responsibility.
White was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he excelled in a role alongside All-Pro linebacker Lavonte David. With Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers offense in 2020, White stepped up on the defensive side of the ball to help Tampa Bay secure a Super Bowl championship. White earned a second-team All-Pro selection after finishing the season with nine sacks, 140 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.
White earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021, but he struggled to improve after the championship season, and Tampa Bay opted against signing him to a contract extension following the fifth and final year of his rookie deal in 2023.
White had 2.5 sacks, 83 tackles, and two interceptions in Tampa Bay. Despite the declining numbers, his sideline-to-sideline speed could prove valuable for Buffalo, especially in the postseason. White was a part of the defensive unit that neutralized the speed of the Chiefs offense and frustrated Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.