Bills chose between lesser of two evils in trading the Xavier Worthy pick to Chiefs
By John Buhler
At some point, we are going to have to ask ourselves: What are the Buffalo Bills even doing? Sure, they may have raised another empty-calorie division banner like the Atlanta Braves, but why on god's green earth are you making deals with the Kansas City Chiefs? While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi may have revealed some precious intel on this.
Lombardi said that another AFC team was in hot pursuit of the late first-round pick owned by the Bills. That would be the division rival New England Patriots, a team Lombardi used to work for. He said that the Patriots were interested in trading back up into the first round to get No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye a receiving weapon. Buffalo decided to make a deal with the devil and went with the Chiefs...
This is the same team that Buffalo traded the No. 10 overall pick to in 2017, the one in which the Chiefs used to take a former Air Raid quarterback out of Texas Tech by the name of Patrick Mahomes.
"New England was in high speed pursuit of Xavier Worthy and they wanted him badly. ... They were making calls to make that pick and the Bills took the offer from the Chiefs."
Here is the entire clip of Lombardi explaining to Boston Conner what the hell happened on draft night.
I am not sure it is the lesser of two evils, but I am certain the Bills are never winning the Super Bowl.
Bills would actually rather trade with the Chiefs, but not with the Patriots
At some point, you need to take your head out of your sand and stop being a coward. Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott have been given the benefit of the doubt for far too long. Yes, they have helped make the Bills somewhat relevant near the top of the AFC. However, the Chiefs have long been their bugaboo. So you are letting something like a division get in the way of making a smarter move? Wow...
Years after getting their lunch money stolen from them, having their underwear pulled over the head and then stuffed into their locker, guess who was overly willing to make a deal with the Chiefs again? While I understand the hesitation in making a deal in-division, it is not like the Patriots are ready to compete this year. The Bills are actually competing with the Chiefs in the AFC, or they're supposed to.
Truth be told, I was not overly excited about the Worthy pick by the Chiefs to begin with. He is a speedster and not much else as an undersized receiver. While I trust Andy Reid and his staff's ability to turn him into the next Tyreek Hill, I liked who the Bills took at No. 33 in Keon Coleman way more, and that is even after he disparaged my alma mater. Florida State teaches a lot of subjects, but not math...
What I keep going back to is the questionable decision-making processes that are dragging the Bills down to the middle of the pack in the AFC more so than they even realize. I wouldn't have traded Stefon Diggs. I wouldn't have traded down twice to get Coleman either. While they did draft some great players as a result of the Mahomes trade, do any of them still play in Orchard Park? Exactly.
The only thing I know for sure is the Bills were just better off taking their guy without making a trade.