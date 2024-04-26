Bills trading out of first round may signal a blockbuster WR trade
Do the Buffalo Bills have something up their sleeves over the next two days?
It’s an organization that is not opposed to making a big deal. Flashback to 2020, when Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane gave up plenty to acquire talented but boisterous wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings.
Beane sent first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks that year to the Vikings, as well as a fourth-round choice a year later to acquire the young wideout. Diggs rewarded the Bills with four Pro Bowl appearances in as many years, leading the NFL in catches and earning All-Pro honors in 2020. Of course, Diggs is now a member of the Houston Texans.
On Thursday night, Beane traded out of the first round not once but twice. He swung a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to move down to No. 32, then traded the final pick in the first round to the Carolina Panthers.
Buffalo Bills have lots of ammo to make a major move
When it was all said and done, the team will have the first pick in the second round on Friday. It’s one of 10 total selections that Beane has at his disposal. There were seven wide receivers chosen on Thursday night, tying the record (2004) for the most players at the position in the first round in one draft. It’s safe to say that it is a deep draft at wideout.
However, could it be that Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are looking for an experienced veteran or two? ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller certainly thinks it’s a possibility.
Of course, those "49ers wideouts" are Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. San Francisco used their first-round pick on Thursday night to select University of Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall.
Along with Diggs, wide receivers Gabe Davis and Trent Sherfield left in free agency, and Deonte Harty was released. All have new homes. The team added Curtis Samuel (Commanders) and Mack Hollins (Falcons) in free agency this year, but the offense is in dire need of a big-play wideout who can team with quarterback Josh Allen.
Friday night at 7:00 pm ET, the defending AFC East champion Bills kick off Round 2. Sounds like must-see TV, and circle the wagons time in Orchard Park.