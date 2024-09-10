Billy Napier is just begging to be fired with his latest Florida quarterback decision
By John Buhler
Make it make sense! Brimming with the unnecessary confidence of one Jeff Driskel, Billy Napier is doing cartwheels in the streets like Tennessee going 7-5 and winning a bowl game after wiping the floor with Samford in Week 2. They're Samford, and you're Florida. Don't break your arm to pat yourself on the back for winning your ant vs. a sledge hammer battle y'all had with those Bulldogs.
We all saw the public drawing and quartering the Miami Hurricanes did to your team down in The Swamp in Week 1. It was bad. We probably should have put that game behind a paywall to protect Floridian youth. I hated that Graham Mertz got a concussion, but I also don't need to see him start another game for the Gators. It should be five-star freshman DJ Lagway the rest of the way for them.
Somehow, someway, Napier convinced himself of implementing a quarterback platoon, you buffoon!
“Our intention the entire time has been to play DJ in every game. Obviously, he gets a little bit more experienced each week. And certainly, for him to have the opportunity to be the starter, prepare with the ones and then go play, and the way he did that — the poise, the composure — I just think it shows that he’s ready to do what we intend to do with him going forward," Napier said.
I don't care if you don't think Lagway is ready because when has Mertz ever been ready to play?
“It’s a blessing to have two really good quarterbacks and certainly one with a ton of experience and one without. But there’s no doubt both of these guys will make us harder to defend. We intend to use both of them," Napier continued.
The real blessing in disguise is Lagway might play enough to want to stay and play for someone else.
Billy Napier's quarterbacking decision has us pulling all of our hair out
I wouldn't even say we are a minute to midnight on Napier's Floridian Doomsday Clock. It is 11:59 p.m. ET and 30 seconds. In 30 seconds, and not 60, he will be gone. The only saving grace this team has going up against the hardest schedule in the Power Four is if Lagway is a dude. Mertz isn't even a JAG. He had one great game vs. Illinois when he was at Wisconsin during COVID, and that is it, y'all!
Ask yourself this: What do your rival teams want you to do? Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee want you to keep starting Mertz for some reason because that means an easier victory for the Seminoles, Bulldogs, Tigers and Volunteers, respectively. Right now, we have no earthly idea how good Lagway is or can be. We know he was highly-touted coming out of high school. We need to see.
At the end of the day, the conclusion Napier arrived at hurts everyone involved. It shows he doesn't trust Mertz (why should he?). It also shows that he is currying favor to an older quarterback, despite the fact his best option is holding a clipboard next to one when the Gators offense goes out there to do three yards and a cloud of punt or something. This feels like coaching malpractice to me.
Unless Lagway is the next Tim Tebow, I'm thoroughly convinced someone else will coach him in 2025.