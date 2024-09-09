Blake Corum was the biggest fantasy football bust of Week 1
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Rams exceeded expectations last season when they made the playoffs and gave the Detroit Lions a true fight in the NFC Wild Card Round. This offseason, the Rams actually had draft picks at their disposal (not traded away), and it allowed the Rams to add some top talent to make them better. On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Rams selected Michigan running back Blake Corum.
While on paper it seemed as though it was a bad fit for Corum, there were comments made by head coach Sean McVay that the rookie could leap up the depth chart. McVay revealed that starter Kyren Wiliams would be their punt returner entering the season, and he was confident in Corum and Ronnie Rivers to "spell him if need be."
With that, the belief in the fantasy football community was that Williams returning punts would open the door for Corum to receive some snaps on offense. After all, Corum was one of the best running backs in college football and played a huge role in the Michigan Wolverines winning the CFP National Championship last season. So, those playing fantasy football drafted Corum as a potential late round pick that could become a starter down the sesaon.
If Week 1 was anything to go by, those fans will have to wait a bit for Corum to make an impact on the offense.
Did Blake Corum play any snaps vs. Lions?
Corum didn't log a single snap at running back for the Rams during their 26-20 overtime loss to the Lions in Week 1.
Wiliams dominated the snaps at the position, logging a staggering 71, according to Pro Football Focus. The only other running back to get snaps on offense is Rivers with seven.
Williams playing 91-percent of the team's snaps on offense shows how much faith McVay has in him at running back. As for how Williams played, he ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries while catching three of his targets for four yards.
As for Rivers, he had two carries for 10 yards, with his longest run being nine yards.
That's not to say that Corum was completely inactive during the Rams' regular season opener. Corum played exclusively on special teams for McVay, playing a total of nine snaps, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.
There are still 16 regular season games left, so there is time for Corum to potentially receive some snaps at running back. But as of now, it appears McVay will run full speed ahead with Williams as the premier running back in the offense.