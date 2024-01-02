Blake Corum NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams who need Michigan’s bell-cow RB
Blake Corum is one of the top running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Here are five teams that should draft the Michigan Wolverines star.
By Scott Rogust
As sports fans are at home enjoying their New Year's Day, they have the chance to see some of the top teams in college football play in bowl games. But two of those bowls carry huge National Championship implications. The Rose and Sugar Bowls will see four teams fight for two spots in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. taking place on Monday, Jan. 8.
One of the teams playing in the Rose Bowl is the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines. They finished the regular season with a 13-0 record, and with a Big Ten Championship win for the third consecutive season. Given that Michigan is the top team in the nation, attention will be set on some of the top players and when they will declare for the NFL Draft.
The Wolverines are a run-heavy offense, and their biggest star on that side of the line of scrimmage is running back Blake Corum. Last year, Corum opted against declaring for the draft to return to Michigan for another season. Now, Corum could be one of the top running back prospects in the 2024 class.
Here are five teams that should select Corum in the 2024 NFL Draft.
5. Raiders might need to replace Josh Jacobs
Let's start with a team that could be in need of a new starting running back in 2024 -- the Las Vegas Raiders.
This past offseason, the Raiders were in the midst of messy contract negotiations with star Josh Jacobs, resulting in him sitting out for the majority of training camp. The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, who didn't sign it. The two sides could not reach an agreement on a long-term extension by the July 17 deadline, resulting in Jacobs sitting out for the majority of training camp. Ultimately, the two sides agreed to a $12 million pact for the 2023 season.
Jacobs played in 13 games this season, running for 805 yards and six touchdowns on 233 carries.
This upcoming offseason, the Raiders will have to make a decision as to who will be their new general manager and head coach for 2024 and beyond after owner Mark Davis fired Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels. While Champ Bailey and Antonio Pierce have made a case this season, it's unknown if Davis will opt to keep them. If not, that leaves the door open for another regime to look over the roster and retool it to their liking.
As has been evidenced this past offseason, teams were apprehensive about giving long-term, lucrative contract extensions. With that logic, teams opt to use a draft pick on a top running back from college. Corum fits the bill and would be a good option for any running back-needy team.