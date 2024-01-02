Blake Corum NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams who need Michigan’s bell-cow RB
Blake Corum is one of the top running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Here are five teams that should draft the Michigan Wolverines star.
By Scott Rogust
1. Michigan/Harbaugh ties could send Blake Corum to Ravens
It would only be fitting if Blake Corum ended up having Jim Harbaugh as his collegiate head coach to join the NFL and end up on the Baltimore Ravens, coached by John Harbaugh.
While the Ravens were notorious over the years for their selection of various Alabama Crimson Tide players over the years, they have a Michigan pipeline. Baltimore's defensive coordinator is Mike Macdonald, who served in the same position with the Wolverines under Jim. Not to mention, the team used a second-round pick on defensive end David Ojabo in 2022.
But what's most interesting about the Ravens entering the next league year is that two of their top running backs on the roster are set to become free agents.
J.K. Dobbins has had an injury-plagued career, as evidenced by his season-ending Achilles injury suffered in Week 1. It's unknown if the Ravens will opt to keep Dobbins or allow him to hit free agency.
Then there's Gus Edwards, a touchdown-scoring machine for the Ravens. In 16 games, Edwards ran for 762 yards and a team-high 13 rushing touchdowns on 188 carries this season. Will Edwards test the open market? Or opt to remain with the Ravens?
The Ravens look to be Super Bowl favorites entering the final week of the 2023 season, with quarterback Lamar Jackson looking like the favorite to win the NFL MVP for the second time. The team is in a good position to contend not just this season, but also beyond. They could opt to use some draft capital on some new playmakers on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage. Corum could be a huge get for the Ravens' offense come April.