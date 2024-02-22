Blake Snell gives Yankees fans a heart attack with latest social media activity
The New York Yankees may be in the mix for Blake Snell, and the left-hander's recent social media activity might be a sign of things to come. Could a move be on the horizon?
By Curt Bishop
New York Yankees fans are hoping and praying for another addition to the team's roster. Left-hander Blake Snell remains unsigned as spring training games get underway.
Snell won his second Cy Young last season with the San Diego Padres before hitting the free agent market, but his market has stalled this winter.
However, there may be a sign of things to come. On Twitter, a Yankees fan posted a screenshot featuring Snell actually liking an Instagram post from the Yankees, which has the rest of the fanbase running in circles and hoping that the team will actually try to sign him.
Blake Snell's social media activity could indicate free agency progress
Of course, this is all speculation, and it could be nothing more than a coincidence with Snell just so happening to drop a like on a Yankees post.
However, it could lead to something. Earlier this week, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted on Twitter that the Yankees had an offer on the table for Snell.
If Snell were to sign in New York, the Yankees would become instant World Series contenders. Gerrit Cole won the Cy Young Award in the American League last season, so New York could have both reigning Cy Young winners at the top of their rotation along with Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, and Nestor Cortes.
But if this turns out to be a mere coincidence, Yankees fans will certainly be frustrated after their hopes of having Snell signed were re-ignited earlier in the week.
The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels are still in the mix for the veteran left-hander, as Feinsand noted in his tweet.
Until Snell is signed, fans will be constantly speculating over the left-hander's Instagram activity. Snell is one of the best pitchers in baseball despite a perceived lack of control. He'd immediately slide behind Cole in the Yankees rotation.