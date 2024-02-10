Blake Snell rumors: Ranking 5 suitors as offseason slows to a crawl
The reigning NL Cy Young winner remains on the board just days before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report.
3) The Angels are in desperate need of a frontline arm like Blake Snell
The Los Angeles Angels have done a nice job rebuilding their bullpen by signing arms like Robert Stephenson and Matt Moore, but since losing Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers, they've done nothing to address what was a subpar rotation in 2023.
The Halos ranked 19th in the majors in starting pitcher ERA. While that might not seem so bad on the surface, that was with Ohtani making 23 starts. Now with Ohtani gone, their best pitcher is one of Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval, or Griffin Canning. While those are decent arms to plug into the middle of a rotation, they're nowhere near an ace.
The Angels need an ace to be competitive as they hope, and with one of the worst farm systems in the majors, the only way for them to get that ace realistically is to pay a guy like Blake Snell.
Sure, signing Snell to a big deal comes with some risk, but the Angels are a team that can take on some risk. If it doesn't work, then what? They're the same losing team they've been for the last decade. If it works out, however, they finally have an ace who can potentially lead them back to the postseason hunt sooner than later. The roster can be good if they can add a legitimate ace.