Blake Snell rumors: Ranking 5 suitors as offseason slows to a crawl
The reigning NL Cy Young winner remains on the board just days before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report.
2) The Giants need a quality starter like Blake Snell to stick behind Logan Webb
The San Francisco Giants are a team that has an established ace in Logan Webb, but the surrounding pieces in their rotation leave a whole lot to be desired. Having Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray behind Webb sounds great, but they're both on the IL and are expected to be out when the regular season begins.
In terms of healthy arms, guys like Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks rank behind Webb in San Francisco's projected Opening Day rotation. Harrison looked good in his first MLB action to finish out this past season, but he's hard to trust with just seven MLB starts under his belt. Hicks was a big signing made by the Giants this offseason who has proven himself to be a great late-game reliever, but with just eight MLB starts to speak of, he's unproven as a starter.
Guys like Keaton Winn and Tristan Beck can be fine fifth starters, but both being in the same rotation on a team vying for a Wild Card spot feels less than ideal.
In a division with teams like the Dodgers, Diamondbacks, and even the Padres likely projected to finish ahead of them, the Giants need to make an impact move. Snell would be that impact move at a position of need. He can help them tread water until Cobb and Ray come back and then, if things break their way, the Giants can have one of the better playoff rotations in the league with Webb, Snell, Cobb, and Ray as their four starters.