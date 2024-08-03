Giants proven right for keeping Blake Snell, who throws first career no-hitter: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
The MLB trade deadline has passed a couple of days ago, and teams are no longer able to make deals with one another until the offseason. The San Francisco Giants were an interesting team to follow, as they were a team in the National League Wild Card picture, but had they wanted to, trade away players on expiring deals for a solid return. Their biggest name on the roster was Blake Snell, who they signed to a one-year deal this offseason with an option for the 2025 campaign. While teams did check in with the Giants about potentially acquiring Snell at the trade deadline, the sense was they weren't willing to deal him.
The Giants were rewarded with that decision almost immediately.
On Friday night, Snell threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in the Giants' 3-0 win on the road. Snell struck out 11 batters and issued three walks in nine innings.
This was the 18th time a Giants pitcher has thrown a no-hitter, and it was the third no-hitter overall this season. But, this was also Snell's first career no-hitter, which is wild to think about, considering he is a two-time Cy Young award winner.
Take a look at how Snell clinched the no-hitter, after forcing Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz to fly out to right fielder Mike Yastrzemski.
Blake Snell records first career no-hitter in Giants 3-0 win over Reds
With Snell accomplishing this incredible feat, let's take a look at some of the reactions on social media.
Perhaps the most incredible fact that we learned during this no-hitter is that Snell never pitched in the ninth inning in his entire nine-year career. Not to mention, this is Snell's first win of the season as a member of the Giants.
Snell had a rough go of things for the start of the season, which can be attributed to signing with the Giants late in spring training. At first, it looked as though the Giants made a mistake signing Snell, as he carried a bloated ERA and couldn't pick up a win. But that all changed in the past month.
In July alone, Snell recorded a 0.75 ERA, a 0.63 WHIP, 30 strikeouts, and seven walks in 24.0 innings (four starts).
Snell has been on a roll as of late. If he continues to play at this pace, he could play a pivotal role in the Giants returning to the postseason. Snell has shown he truly turned the corner this season by throwing a complete game no-hitter.