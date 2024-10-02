This blockbuster Steelers-Raiders trade could bring Davante Adams to Pittsburgh
It seems more likely than ever that the Las Vegas Raiders will trade their superstar wide receiver, Davante Adams before he suits up in the silver and black again.
The drama between Adams and the Raiders began when head coach Antonio Pierce made some comments that seemed to be directed at Adams after a tough loss in Week 2. Here's what he said:
This was speculated to be about Adams' effort level as the game went on. Pierce then proceeded to like a photo on Instagram that said Adams had played his final game with the Raiders. Of course, this isn't a good look on the coach or organization. Adams went to the team hours later and informed them that he would prefer to be traded as soon as possible.
With a trade on everybody's minds, it's important to find a trade fit that makes sense for both sides, as well as find a partner that is willing to give up the pieces that it would take to acquire Adams, including a second-round pick.
Enter the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers have a clear need for Adams, but the idea of them trading for him doesn't stop there.
A blockbuster Steelers-Raiders trade that sends Davante Adams to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is willing to move draft capital to bring in a star receiver. They have already shown their willingness to do so with the rumored negotiations to acquire Brandon Aiyuk over the offseason. They would, and likely are, jumping on the idea of adding Adams to their roster.
The Raiders are backed against a wall here. Adams is typically a drama-free player, but their head coach has done everything wrong and about as unprofessionally as possible, forcing the front office to trade him. If they can get a second-round pick and two later picks, they would need to take it.
The Steelers desperately need a weapon opposite of George Pickens. Pickens looks like a legit WR1, but Justin Fields has no other help in terms of wide receivers. Fields has looked good this year, but with the injured state of his offensive line and running back room, he needs more weapons.
Mike Tomlin is the ultimate player's coach and he would be the perfect coach for Davante after dealing with the situation in Las Vegas.
Out of all the landing places for Adams, the Steelers should be seen as the most realistic option. Pittsburgh needs a receiver and they're willing to deal draft capital to acquire one. Adams needs out of Las Vegas. Send it in.