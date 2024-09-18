Blue Jackets to honor Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew on NHL Opening Night
By Austen Bundy
NHL Opening Night is less than a month away and the Columbus Blue Jackets plan on adding a somber moment to their season-starting festivities.
The team announced Wednesday it will "celebrate the memory" of former player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who both tragically passed in August after they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bikes.
Columbus begins its preseason slate on Sept. 23 where all players will wear helmet stickers honoring the brothers. The sticker will feature their last name, their numbers — 13 for Johnny and 21 for Matthew — and two doves.
The team also plans on holding a moment of silence before its first home preseason game on Sept. 25 as well as dedicating the cumulative proceeds of its 50/50 raffle — which will stay open through the entirety of its preseason schedule and through the second period of its regular season home opener on Oct. 15 — to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.
Blue Jackets players will wear a jersey patch featuring Johnny's number 13 throughout the entire regular season which begins Oct. 10 in Minnesota. Fans will also receive the patch at the team's home opener on Oct. 15.
Columbus fans hope more will be done to honor 'Johnny Hockey's' legacy
After the team's announcement on X, several fans began suggesting additional ways to honor Gaudreau's legacy with the team.
As it did for late goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks in 2021, fans implored Columbus to lift a banner in Nationwide Arena retiring Gaudreau's No. 13.
Kivlenieks tragically died in a fireworks accident trying to save the lives of others. Columbus retired his No. 80 into its rafters at the start of the 2021 season.
It's unclear if the team already has plans to honor Gaudreau in similar fashion but it would seem appropriate given the impact he had on the team and fans in just two seasons.