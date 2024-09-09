Blue Jays are taking easy way out with Ross Atkins, instead of what he deserves
The 2024 MLB season was a complete disaster for Ross Atkins and the Toronto Blue Jays.
They play in one of the best divisions in baseball. If they want to be a playoff contender, they have to be a powerhouse. But Atkins hasn't put together anything of that sort in Toronto, despite the franchise dishing out a ton of money to a few players.
They have struggled to get contract extensions done with Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, two players that are seen as cornerstones for the franchise.
It's becoming quite clear that the Blue Jays are going to need to part ways with their sitting general manager, Ross Atkins. The organization cannot continue heading in the direction that Atkins is taking them.
But they seem hesitant to part ways with Atkins fully.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
MLB insider indicates Blue Jays will keep Ross Atkins, but change his role
MLB insider Bob Nightengale discussed the Blue Jays and Atkins in his recent column.
"The Toronto Blue Jays could possibly shift GM Ross Atkins to a different role after failing to make the playoffs, but there’s no indication he will be dismissed."
It seems as though Atkins is well liked in the Toronto front office, but at a certain point the ownership just needs to put business ahead of the personal aspect of the game. Atkins really doesn't have much left to do in Toronto. Trying to find him a spot in their organization after all the destruction he's done to the franchise is a spit in the face to the Blue Jays fans that buy tickets each and every day.
The fans support the team, and the front office is okay with finishing third or fourth in the division. The fans support the team and the front office continues to dish out money to players that don't deserve it before they can get a contract done with their franchise superstar, Guerrero.
All of this comes back on Atkins, at the end of the day. Keeping him within the organization would be the ownership taking the easy way out. You will almost never be successful in the competitive sport of baseball unless you step outside the comfort zone.