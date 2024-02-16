Blue Jays bullpen has 6 relievers that you should pay attention to
The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the best, most under-the-radar bullpens heading into the 2024 season.
By Jake Kleiner
4. Tim Mayza
Why does nobody talk about Tim Mayza? This man is one of the most slept-on relievers in all of baseball, who had a stellar breakout year in 2023. In 53.1 Innings of service last year, Mayza had an ERA of 1.52 and a WAR of 1.3 (the highest among all relievers on the team). Get ready to watch Tim Mayza pitch every few nights throughout the summer, as he is also the predominant lefty in this Toronto bullpen (Genesis Cabrera being the sole other southpaw).
Here are some more numbers to get you as excited about Mayza as I am. In 2023, he has an 88.4 LOB%, which is about 15% higher than the league average! His HR/9 was also elite last season, with that number being 0.34 (he only surrendered two total home runs in 69 appearances).
3. Chad Green
Besides Romano, Chad Green may be the most well-known name on this list. After having Tommy John surgery in 2022, Green was sidelined for most of the last two seasons, only returning in late August of 2023 (appearing in 12 total games on the season). If his 5.25 ERA from those 12 games freaks you out, look no further than his xERA(expected ERA); it was 2.84, which is quite good.
He has the resume and service time to believe that he will be back in 2024 and be as good and consistent as ever. In over 395 innings of work throughout his career, he has posted a 3.23 ERA and an 11.6 K/9. Although he may start the season as a predominant middle-inning man, watch Green climb into a higher leverage role by the beginning of summer.