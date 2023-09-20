Blue Jays just called up their secret weapon for the stretch run
As the season nears its end, the Blue Jays are starting to seem desperate and need to make a move in hopes of securing a postseason slot.
The Toronto Blue Jays just made a huge move to reinforce the team in hopes of securing a postseason slot. They've just called up prospect Cam Eden, who will add incredible speed to this lineup, while also adding the ability to often reach base as a 'Moneyball' type of player.
The Blue Jays made the following roster moves: Selected Cam Eden, optioned Ernie Clement to Triple-A, DFA'd Mason McCoy to make room for Cam Eden on the 40-man roster.
In the 6th Round of the 2019 MLB Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected Eden. Since acquiring him, he has struggled with his batting average and strikeouts, but recently he has dropped his strikeout percentage, increased his amount of walks, while also hitting .257, marking his best batting average in a large sample size.
What makes Cam Eden the Toronto Blue Jays' secret weapon?
Cam Eden's main attraction is the number of bases he steals. In 131 games at Triple-A, he attempted to steal 57 bases and was only caught four times. He also currently holds a batting average of .257 and an OBP of .354. While it's only a wRC+ of 81 (100 is the average), it shows he has been struggling but has much potential to show as he keeps getting better.
In those 131 games, he hit three home runs and brought in 48 RBI, but where he showed off was scoring 74 times. His ability to reach base quite often leads to him helping his team win games.
Problem with playtime for the new Toronto Blue Jays' player
Eden's main problem is he plays all of the spots in the outfield, meaning it could be hard for him to find service time with the current outfield core consisting of Daulton Varsho, George Springer, and Kevin Kiermaier. He could be a platoon player for the Blue Jays, but his main use would be as a pinch-runner in key situations given his base running proclivity.