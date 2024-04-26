Blue Jays fans booed Shohei Ohtani so he shut them up with a home run on his first swing
Note to MLB teams, booing Shohei Ohtani can backfire quickly.
Shohei Ohtani was the biggest free agent on the market this past offseason and, for a brief period, Toronto Blue Jays fans thought they'd be cheering his name. Instead, it's April and they're booing him.
Rumors had swirled that Ohtani was on his way to Toronto with an agreement to join the Blue Jays when Canadian hopes were crushed by the news that he was really signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The disappointment was only compounded when the team failed to make any other splashes in free agency.
Friday's game between the Blue Jays and Dodgers was Ohtani's first appearance in Toronto since he spurned them. So fans didn't greet him with open arms.
Ohtani didn't seem too broken up about that. He was roundly booed as he stepped up to the plate. He watched a strike and a ball then, with his first swing, he hammered an 83-mph slider 360 feet into the bullpen in right field.
Shohei Ohtani turns boos into a home run
During Ohtani's final season with the Angels he was treated like a conquering hero just about everywhere he went. Most fanbases tried their best to make him feel welcome in hopes of him signing with them. But only one of them was going to be successful. Now that he's with the Dodgers, there will be no welcome parties.
In this case, fans in Toronto might have been booing the failure of their organization to sign Ohtani more than the player himself.
A few boos are not enough to get in Ohtani's head though. He's one of the best players in the league and he proves that day in and day out, even when he's limited to batting while he recovers from offseason surgery.
The home run he hit on Friday was his seventh of the season. He's slashing .358/.419/.670 with an OPS+ of 199. He's leading the majors in total bases so far this year.