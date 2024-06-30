Latest Blue Jays injury news could be close to final straw for trade deadline sale
By Lior Lampert
If the Toronto Blue Jays needed additional incentive to blow things up ahead of this year's trade deadline on July 30, they got it.
On Saturday, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reported that the Blue Jays shut down All-Star closer Jordan Romano after the right-hander experienced "elbow discomfort" the day prior.
Nicholson-Smith expressed uncertainty and cited Blue Jays manager John Schneider saying Romano will meet with Dr. Meister to determine the "next steps." While the situation remains uncertain, this is a rather ominous update, suggesting it could be a devastating injury.
Romano has been on the injured list since May 31 (retroactive to May 30), though he has evidently suffered a setback during his recovery process. Despite his extended absence, he has 80 saves since 2022. In that span, he ranks fourth in the MLB, solidifying himself as one of the best relievers in baseball.
Sitting at 38-44 with the ninth-highest payroll in the majors, presumably losing Romano for a considerable amount of time is crushing for the Blue Jays. If his diagnosis is as paining as we suspect, this could prompt a fire sale in Toronto.
Jordan Romano injury news could be close to final straw for Blue Jays trade deadline sale
6.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, the Blue Jays are running out of time to close the gap. Could general manager Ross Atkins seeing Romano go down again be the straw that breaks the camel's back?
Many have speculated whether Toronto will part ways with franchise cornerstones like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. There has been buzz surrounding both infielders as high-profile players who could get dealt.
Before his IL stint began, Romano didn't look like himself in 2024. He went 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA, 1.463 WHIP, 13 strikeouts and eight saves across 15 appearances. Moreover, he struggled to keep the ball in the park, illustrated by his 6.5 percent home run rate, roughly twice the MLB average.
The Blue Jays traded veteran utility player Cavan Biggio to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month, potentially foreshadowing more moves. Romano may have sealed Toronto's fate regarding which direction they intend to take.