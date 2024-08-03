Kevin Gausman found a way to get ejected by Laz Diaz on his day off
By Scott Rogust
On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays managed to end the five-game winning streak of the New York Yankees. That came thanks to the Blue Jays bats having a game against Marcus Stroman. With that, the Blue Jays had the chance to pick up the series win with a victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Yankees picked up an 8-3 win on Saturday, despite a ninth-inning threat by the Blue Jays. But during the game, the calls by home plate umpire Laz Diaz were under scrutiny by both the Yankees and Blue Jays. It just so happens that neither Aaron Boone or John Schneider were ejected. Rather, i was Toronto starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.
After the top of the seventh inning, Gausman was livid with Diaz, arguing from the dugout just as "God Bless America" was being played over the sound system in Yankee Stadium. Gausman can be seen yelling "that's terrible" repeatedly.
Kevin Gausman ejected for arguing calls with Laz Diaz during off-day for Blue Jays
How do you get ejected on your day off? That's how.
Granted, Diaz had a rough day with the strike zone for both teams. This occurred after Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was called out on strikes to end the top of the seventh. Springer looked at a pitch from Luke Weaver that was low and outside the strike zone, and was beside himself when Diaz called it a strike.
Gausman simply couldn't take it any more and had to give Diaz a piece of his mind in between innings.
Yankees star Juan Soto took exception to Diaz's strike zone, especially in the fourth inning, when a pitch from Jose Berrios that was far and outside of the zone was called a strike.
Gausman pitched in Friday's win, where he allowed four earned runs on eight hits, struck out two batters, and issued three walks in 4.2 innings. Gausman didn't factor into the victory.
The good news for both the Yankees and Blue Jays is that Diaz won't be behind the plate for Sunday's series finale.