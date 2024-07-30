Blue Jays-Orioles start time: Rain delay updates from Camden Yards
After beating the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5 in the first game of Monday's doubleheader, the Baltimore Orioles may have been eager to get Game 2 off and running. The weather gave them a red light instead.
Because of "inclement weather" in the area, the Orioles announced a delay with an undetermined start time as of 6:30 p.m. ET. Another update at 7:00 p.m. ET didn't provide any more clarity.
The wait was on, but fans didn't have to wait forever.
Blue Jays-Orioles rain delay updates: Game 2 to start at 8:30 p.m. ET
The Orioles finally came through with a start time of 8:30 p.m. ET for Game 2.
Baltimore will have Cade Povich on the mound while Toronto is trotting out Bowden Francis. The Orioles have lost three of Povich's last four outings. He's given up 16 earned runs across those four games. Francis was brought up from Triple-A to start Monday's game. He has 5.82 ERA in 16 appearances this year, mostly as a reliever. Toronto is expected to lean heavily on their bullpen.
The Orioles went to town in Game 1, seven runs in the first four innings before the Blue Jays mustered a response. Zach Elfin's debut wasn't always pretty, but he got a win with three earned runs in six innings of action. Justin Turner was pulled from the game to get shipped off to Seattle before Baltimore locked in the 11-5 victory.
The win helped Baltimore maintain their lead at the top of the AL East. With the Yankees battling the Phillies on Monday night, another win over the sell-happy Blue Jays would go a long way.