Blue Jays-Red Sox restart time: Rain delay updates from Fenway Park
The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox made it just over an inning on Wednesday night before the weather forced a rain delay.
The tarp came out at Fenway Park with one out in the top of the second with no clear indication when it can be removed.
So we're tracking the updates as they come!
Blue Jays-Red Sox rain delay updates: Game suspended
9:25 p.m. ET: It's official, Wednesday's game has been suspended after a nearly-three-hour delay.
The Blue Jays and Red Sox will meet again on Aug. 26 for a double header. At 2:05 p.m. ET June's game will resume play with one out in the top of the second inning. The regularly-scheduled game on that day will remain at 7:10 p.m. ET.
7:45 p.m. ET: The Red Sox had to bring out the tarp at around 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will hope the rain subsides quickly. Unfortunately, they're not in control on that front.
The Blue Jays tapped Yariel Rodriguez as their starter and he got out of the first inning with three ground outs and a walk.
The Red Sox have Kutter Crawford on the mound. He too produced three quick outs in the first along with a walk. In the second, he struck out George Springer but put Davis Schneider on first via a walk. When the game resumes, he'll face Danny Jensen on a 1-0 count.
At least, Boston hopes they'll be able to send Crawford back out there. A lengthy delay could force both teams into unwelcome pitching changes.
Boston has won eight of their last 10 games but they lost to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, 9-4. They'll want to get the bad taste out of their mouth quickly.
Toronto was on a seven-game losing streak before picking up that win. So the task for them is to build up some positive momentum before heading home to host the Yankees.