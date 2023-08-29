Are Blue Jays seriously considering moving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. back to his old position?
By Scott Rogust
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to enter a pivotal final month of the season. As of the morning of Aug. 28, the team is 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros for the final Wild Card spot in the American League. Unfortunately for them, they have been dealing with their fair share of injuries.
Shortstop Bo Bichette is set to undergo an MRI on Monday for a sore right quadriceps. As if that news wasn't bad enough, the team announced that third baseman Matt Chapman was officially going on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right middle finger.
With Chapman sidelined, how are the Blue Jays going to fill the void left at the hot corner? Well, Ben Nicholson-Smith noted that before the team's game against the Washington Nationals, star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was spotted fielding ground balls at third base.
Are the Blue Jays seriously considering moving Guerrero back to his old position?
Will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. be moving back to third base for Blue Jays?
Remember, Guerrero spent his time in Toronto's farm system as a third baseman. He was ultimately moved to first permanently in the majors after a rookie season in which he struggled at defense. In 96 games at third base as a rookie, Guerrero recorded 66 putouts and 182 assists but recorded 17 errors in 265 chances. Thus the move to first base and designated hitter permanently
As for fielding grounders ahead of Monday's game, Nicholson-Smith notes that the Blue Jays don't plan on starting Guerrero on third, but notes that they're "legitimately open to using him there late in games as they make substitutions."
This season, Guerrero recorded a .268 batting average, a .343 on-base percentage, a .441 slugging percentage, 20 home runs, 60 runs, 76 RBI, 132 hits, 82 strikeouts, and 50 walks in 492 at-bats in 127 games played.
On Monday night, Guerrero played first base, while Davis Schneider filled in for Chapman at third base.