It sure sounds like one Blue Jays star is prepared to get traded
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of, if not the most disappointing team in the majors this season. They won on Tuesday to snap a seven-game losing streak, but are now 36-43, sitting in dead last in the AL East. They're 14.5 games behind the first-place Yankees in the division and are 6.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot with only three teams below them.
With FanGraphs giving the Blue Jays a 4.8 percent chance of making the postseason, their season looks just about over. Sure, there's one more month for them to prove that they have a massive run in them, but barring something insane, the Jays will be sellers at this year's trade deadline.
Toronto being sellers is pretty obvious at this point, but the question is how far will they be willing to go. Their rentals will almost certainly be available, but what about players with more club control? Would Toronto be willing to sell high on players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, the team's cornerstones?
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has repeatedly said that neither Guerrero nor Bichette will be available, but he could just be saying that as leverage. In fact, Bichette seems to think he might end up getting dealt after all.
Bo Bichette would not be surprised if he's traded by Blue Jays
When asked by sports broadcaster Hazel Mae if he'd be surprised if he were traded at this year's deadline, Bichette kept it simple. He would not be surprised at all.
Bichette wouldn't even be a little bit surprised? Not after your GM has publicly stated that it'd make no sense to trade you? That seems a bit strange.
Arguments can be made for trading and holding onto Bichette. The argument for trading him now is that his value might be at its peak. Bichette has only one more full season of club control after this one. Teams notoriously undervalue rentals, as there's a chance they can walk in a matter of months for nothing. Bichette can bring them a haul, and if the Blue Jays don't think they'll keep him around long-term, the best time to trade him might just be now.
The argument on the other side of the coin is that Bichette has had a brutal year. Not only has he missed time with injury, but he's had easily the worst season of his six-year MLB career, slashing .234/.285/.337 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 67 games. He's performed better of late, but those numbers are nowhere near what we had become accustomed to seeing with this two-time All-Star.
Bichette's brutal year probably makes it less likely that the Jays would consider trading him now. They would be selling ridiculously low, which just doesn't make sense when he does have another year of club control. Bichette seemingly being prepared to get traded could mean there's something to watch here, though.