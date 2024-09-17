Blue Jays trending toward the most frustrating possible plan for offseason
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 MLB campaign has been an utter disappointment for the Toronto Blue Jays. So much so that rumblings regarding how the franchise responds to their shortcomings this offseason could result in an organizational overhaul are getting incredibly loud.
Most of the club's failures fall on Toronto's general manager, Ross Atkins. Despite this, his job security has never seemed to be in jeopardy. Recent intel from ESPN's Buster Olney only further validates that notion.
Per Olney, Atkins' connection to Blue Jays president/CEO Mark Shapiro is influencing the decision-making process in Toronto ($). Because of this, the baseball insider believes there won't be any consequential administrative shake-up, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Blue Jays trending toward frustratingly retaining GM Ross Atkins this offseason
" ... Ross Atkins is very close to Mark Shapiro, who oversees the team," Olney states. With that in mind, it'd "surprise" brass members around the league if the Blue Jays made "significant changes" to their front office.
Blue Jays fans who hoped to finally move on from Atkins presumably won't be getting their wish. Toronto has won a single playoff game during his nine-year tenure, constantly underachieving. This season proved to be no different, yet he ostensibly has as long a leash as any exec in the majors.
Sitting at 72-78, the Blue Jays are 7.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League. With 12 contests remaining, they're virtually eliminated from playoff contention, marking another frustrating outcome for Toronto. Sadly, this has become a recurring theme of the Atkins era.
There's a fine line between continuity and complacency, which the Blue Jays continue toeing by keeping Atkins. Eventually, something has to give and Toronto has to be willing to adapt, regardless of long-standing business relationships.
If Atkins isn't to blame for the Blue Jays perenially falling exceedingly short of expectations, then who is? Not holding anyone accountable and adjusting accordingly puts Toronto's misfortunes in a position to continue.