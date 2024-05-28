Blue Jays-White Sox start time: Rain delay updates from Guaranteed Rate Field
The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox were getting ready to continue their series at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday but weather had other ideas.
A little under an hour before first pitch was scheduled, the White Sox announced that the start of Tuesday's game would be delayed.
When will the game get going? We're keeping track of the updates from Chicago.
Blue Jays-White Sox rain delay updates: New start time not indicated
This article will be updated as the White Sox supply more information about the game.
5:55 p.m. CT: There was no indication as to how long the delay might be.
According to AccuWeather, thunderstorms and showers are in the forecast through 9 p.m. CT.
We will see if the White Sox can find a window to play the game.
Chicago is searching for their first win in six tries. Their last victory came on May 21 against the Blue Jays, but that was their only W in their last 10 games.
Toronto was on their own losing streak going into Monday's game, albeit much shorter than the White Sox's. The Blue Jays lost three straight to the Tigers before ending the skid with a 5-1 win on Monday.
Tuesday's game, assuming it begins at some point, will feature Kevin Gausman for the Blue Jays and Jake Woodford for the White Sox. Gausman allowed just three hits in his last start — a win over the Tigers. Woodford was promoted from Charlotte to start in place of Mike Clevinger who just went on IL.