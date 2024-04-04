Blue Jays made the worst kind of franchise history on Wednesday night
The Toronto Blue Jays offense is nowhere to be found and they're off to a historically terrible start.
Opening Day saw just about everything that Toronto Blue Jays fans needed to see. Their offense looked abysmal early on against Zach Eflin but thanks in large part to a five-run sixth inning, Toronto took the opener 8-2, winning the game at a stadium that has been a house of horrors for them, Tropicana Field.
Not only did that game see the Jays score eight runs in a game started by a really good pitcher, but it also saw both George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go deep. It saw the Jays come up with clutch hits. Getting bounce backs from Springer and Guerrero Jr. while the team improves its clutch hitting would set Toronto up for a fun 2024 campaign. Since that game, however, it's been mostly a mess, and Springer and Guerrero Jr. have done very little to contribute.
As was an issue in 2023, their offense has seemingly disappeared. They scored just two runs in three games against the Houston Astros and made the worst kind of franchise history on Wednesday night.
Blue Jays offense is nowhere to be found after embarrassing Astros series
Had it not been for this clutch home run from Davis Schneider off of Josh Hader in the second game of this series, the Jays wouldn't have only been swept by the Astros, but they wouldn't have scored a single run. That two-run home run gave them the lead and eventual win, but they were blanked the rest of the way.
The opener of this series saw Ronel Blanco, a 30-year-old pitcher making his eighth career MLB start throw a no-hitter. That was not a good look for what was supposed to be an improved Toronto offense, but it was appropriate to chalk up that game as a one-off.
The finale of this three-game series was almost equally as embarrassing. The Jays managed just one hit, a Daulton Varsho double, and were held scoreless once again. With that game taking place, they made the worst kind of modern MLB history.
Perhaps having Tuesday's hero in the starting lineup would've helped, but John Schneider clearly felt otherwise by leaving him out of Wednesday's lineup.
Their offense has had a couple of good games to start the year, but has, for the most part, looked even worse than last season with this Houston series being a prime example. The only player doing much of anything right now on the offensive side of the ball is 39-year-old Justin Turner.
Toronto got outscored 19-2 in the three games in Houston. It would've been so much worse had Schneider not come through in that one at-bat.
For the Jays to be competitive in a brutally tough AL East and make the playoffs for a third straight year, this offense must get straightened out. It doesn't get any easier as a matchup against the 6-1 Yankees looms.