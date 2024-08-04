Blue Jays-Yankees restart time: Rain delay updates from Yankee Stadium
With Sunday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees coming down to the wire, the weather decided to make everyone wait for the thrilling conclusion.
The score was 3-3 going into the bottom of the eighth inning when the umpires called for a rain delay.
We're keeping an eye on Yankee Stadium with hopes of learning a start time soon.
Blue Jays-Yankees rain delay update: Play to restart at 6:15 p.m. ET
The Yankees announced the delay on Twitter at 4:29 p.m. ET. They did not provide any additional information.
The YES Network broadcast did provide some clarity about what would happen if the game cannot resume. Since the Blue Jays tied the game at the top of the eighth, the game would have to be suspended with the opportunity to finish it at a later date. The Blue Jays and Yankees aren't scheduled to play again this season but both have an open date on Monday.
As it stands, the hope is that the game will resume without needing to deal with a suspension.
When play resumes, Genesis Cabrera will pitch to Trent Grisham, unless there is a pitching change after too lengthy a delay.
UPDATE: The tarp is coming off!
And we have a restart time of 6:15 p.m. ET!
Toronto took a lead in the second inning with two runs on Gerrit Cole via Addison Barger's double and Ernie Clements single. The Yankees pitcher buckled down and didn't allow another run through his 5.2 innings of work.
Blue Jays starter Yariel Rodriguez went 4.2 innings with four hits allowed and now earned runs.
Grisham started the Yankees rally in the sixth inning by driving in Jazz Chisholm. DJ LeMahieu's sacrifice fly brought Anthony Volpe in to tie.
Juan Soto gave New York a 3-2 lead on a home run in the seventh inning. However, Toronto tied things up after an outfield miscommunication put Joey Loperfido on second and Alejandro Kirk brought him home on a sac fly.