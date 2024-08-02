Blue Jays-Yankees start time: Rain delay updates from Yankees Stadium, Aug. 2
By Scott Rogust
After a month-and-a-half of bad baseball, the New York Yankees have seemingly turned the corner, as manager Aaron Boone loves to say. The Yankees are on a five-game winning streak, which ironically took place right after the team acquired utility player Jazz Chisholm Jr. who has already hit four home runs in four games played.
The Yankees host a three-game series this weekend against the rival Toronto Blue Jays, who spent the days leading up to the trade deadline dealing away all of their rental players. This also serves as the first time Chisholm will get to play at Yankee Stadium while wearing the pinstripes.
But on Friday, the Yankees sent out a statement, saying that the game is unlikely to begin at the scheduled 7:05 p.m. ET start time.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Blue Jays-Yankees rain delay updates: Aug. 2 game unlikely to start on time
UPDATE: (7:36 p.m. ET): The Yankees announced that the game is now scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET, per reporters at the game. The rain had stopped and the grounds crew was taking the tarp off the field.
6:55 p.m. ET: According to Weather.com, there are expected to heavy thunderstorms with heavy rainfall expected to carry through 8:00 p.m. ET. For the 7:00 p.m ET hour, there is expected to be over 90 percent chance of precipitation with around 0.42 inches of rainfall.
As for the 8:00 p.m. ET hour, the chance of precipitation drops to 60 percent. By 9:00 p.m. ET, precipitation percentage drops to 17.