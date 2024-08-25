BMW Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
In the penultimate PGA Tour event of the golf season and the proverbial semifinals of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, we should've expected plenty of drama at the 2024 BMW Championship, especially with a massive payout and amount of prize money on the line this week at an essentially new venue, Castle Pines in Colorado. And we've gotten plenty of wild twists and turns.
Hideki Matsuyama, who won last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, was one stroke off of the lead after the first round when he then was forced to withdraw with a back injury. The wild events didn't stop there, though, with Scottie Scheffler struggling mightily with the Jack Nicklaus-designed track at Castle Pines and also with guys like Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley getting hot and making a run at the BMW Championship crown with chasers like Ludvig Åberg, Alex Noren and some like Xander Schauffele and hometown hero Wyndham Clark a bit further behind.
But it's a massive sum of prize money that these players are vying for this week, especially with the FedEx Cup Playoffs implications beyond that. What exactly does the 2024 BMW Championship payout and purse break down like, though? We have it all explained for you, starting with how much the winner's share of the prize money and the total purse are this week at Castle Pines.
BMW Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
Just like in most of the signature events throughout the PGA Tour season, the winner of the 2024 BMW Championship will receive $3.6 million in prize money this week at Castle Pines. It's also a $20 million purse this week at the BMW Championship. However, with only 50 players in the field for this next-to-last playoff event, that raises the payout on the line for the players who even don't hoist the trophy on Sunday even higher throughout the leaderboard.
BMW Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a look at how much prize money is on the line for every 2024 BMW Championship finishing position this week, a full payout breakdown of the $20 million purse.
Finishing Position
BMW Championship Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$990,000
5th
$830,000
6th
$750,000
7th
$695,000
8th
$640,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$560,000
11th
$520,000
12th
$480,000
13th
$441,000
14th
$402,000
15th
$382,000
16th
$362,000
17th
$342,000
18th
$322,000
19th
$302,000
20th
$282,000
21st
$262,000
22nd
$245,000
23rd
$229,000
24th
$213,000
25th
$197,000
26th
$181,000
27th
$174,000
28th
$167,000
29th
$160,000
30th
$153,000
31st
$146,000
32nd
$139,000
33rd
$132,000
34th
$127,000
35th
$122,000
36th
$117,000
37th
$112,000
38th
$108,000
39th
$104,000
40th
$100,000
41st
$96,000
42nd
$92,000
43rd
$88,000
44th
$84,000
45th
$80,000
46th
$76,000
47th
$72,000
48th
$70,000
49th
$68,000
50th
$66,000
When we were noting the improved payouts throughout the only 50 players in the field, the best indicator of that is that the Top 40 players this week at Castle Pines will take home at least a $100,000 payout, which is quite impressive -- not to mention that the Top 3 players all clear a seven-figure check from the event. It's exceptionally profitable to stay alive when it comes to the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Speaking of exactly that, though, the finishes this week are all with eyes for ensuring a spot in the Top 30 to make next week's TOUR Championship at East Lake. With the FedEx Cup prize money we see there in addition to the tournament payout as well, players could be raking in the dough hand over fist with a good finish this week that propels them into the final 30.