Fansided

BMW Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line at the penultimate playoff event, the 2024 BMW Championship?

By Cody Williams

BMW Championship
BMW Championship / Harry How/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

In the penultimate PGA Tour event of the golf season and the proverbial semifinals of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, we should've expected plenty of drama at the 2024 BMW Championship, especially with a massive payout and amount of prize money on the line this week at an essentially new venue, Castle Pines in Colorado. And we've gotten plenty of wild twists and turns.

Hideki Matsuyama, who won last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, was one stroke off of the lead after the first round when he then was forced to withdraw with a back injury. The wild events didn't stop there, though, with Scottie Scheffler struggling mightily with the Jack Nicklaus-designed track at Castle Pines and also with guys like Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley getting hot and making a run at the BMW Championship crown with chasers like Ludvig Åberg, Alex Noren and some like Xander Schauffele and hometown hero Wyndham Clark a bit further behind.

But it's a massive sum of prize money that these players are vying for this week, especially with the FedEx Cup Playoffs implications beyond that. What exactly does the 2024 BMW Championship payout and purse break down like, though? We have it all explained for you, starting with how much the winner's share of the prize money and the total purse are this week at Castle Pines.

BMW Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

Just like in most of the signature events throughout the PGA Tour season, the winner of the 2024 BMW Championship will receive $3.6 million in prize money this week at Castle Pines. It's also a $20 million purse this week at the BMW Championship. However, with only 50 players in the field for this next-to-last playoff event, that raises the payout on the line for the players who even don't hoist the trophy on Sunday even higher throughout the leaderboard.

BMW Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a look at how much prize money is on the line for every 2024 BMW Championship finishing position this week, a full payout breakdown of the $20 million purse.

Finishing Position

BMW Championship Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$990,000

5th

$830,000

6th

$750,000

7th

$695,000

8th

$640,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$560,000

11th

$520,000

12th

$480,000

13th

$441,000

14th

$402,000

15th

$382,000

16th

$362,000

17th

$342,000

18th

$322,000

19th

$302,000

20th

$282,000

21st

$262,000

22nd

$245,000

23rd

$229,000

24th

$213,000

25th

$197,000

26th

$181,000

27th

$174,000

28th

$167,000

29th

$160,000

30th

$153,000

31st

$146,000

32nd

$139,000

33rd

$132,000

34th

$127,000

35th

$122,000

36th

$117,000

37th

$112,000

38th

$108,000

39th

$104,000

40th

$100,000

41st

$96,000

42nd

$92,000

43rd

$88,000

44th

$84,000

45th

$80,000

46th

$76,000

47th

$72,000

48th

$70,000

49th

$68,000

50th

$66,000

When we were noting the improved payouts throughout the only 50 players in the field, the best indicator of that is that the Top 40 players this week at Castle Pines will take home at least a $100,000 payout, which is quite impressive -- not to mention that the Top 3 players all clear a seven-figure check from the event. It's exceptionally profitable to stay alive when it comes to the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Speaking of exactly that, though, the finishes this week are all with eyes for ensuring a spot in the Top 30 to make next week's TOUR Championship at East Lake. With the FedEx Cup prize money we see there in addition to the tournament payout as well, players could be raking in the dough hand over fist with a good finish this week that propels them into the final 30.

dark. Next. Best Golfer Every State. The best golfer from every U.S. state

Home/PGA Tour