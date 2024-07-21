Shocking Bo Bichette trade news puts Blue Jays, Ross Atkins between rock and hard place
By Mark Powell
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette wants to play for a contender. It's tough to blame him, as the Blue Jays have proven incapable of reaching expectations despite a loaded roster and avid offseason dreams.
Baseball is not won in the winter, however. It's done so between the lines come April, and this version of the Blue Jays simply hasn't played up to par. At 10 games under .500, Ross Atkins previously unwillingness to commit to life as a trade deadline seller has all but dissipated.
“As you’ve seen over the last four years, we’ve poured a lot into the current team from a financial standpoint, a trade standpoint and a resource standpoint. We’ll continue to do that until it doesn’t make sense to do so any more," Atkins told the media.
Bo Bichette's preferences goes against Blue Jays, Ross Atkins
Atkins privately claims he doesn't want to trade away any of the Blue Jays major assets -- as in star players signed for multiple years -- which would include the likes of Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, however, Bichette doesn't want to play in Toronto anymore.
"Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has told friends that he would welcome a trade, while first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. badly wants to stay in Toronto and is open to signing a long-term extension," Nightengale reported.
The only issue with Bichette's request is that he's currently injured. Bichette was placed on the injured list Saturday with a moderate calf strain. Another problem from the Blue Jays perspective is that Bichette has lowered his trade value by quite a lot in 2024. In similar fashion to, say, Willy Adames in 2023, Bichette's numbers this season aren't what John Schneider and Co. expected. Atkins would be taking a major loss by dealing him now, even with a year left on Bichette's contract.
Bichette is slashing just .222/.275/.320 on the season, and has four home runs to his name. For Toronto, expect Schneider to lean on youngster Leo Jimenez in Bichette's absence. Jimenez has performed well over a nine-game stretch this season.