Bo Nix’s awful debut could only get worse in Week 2 thanks to Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin is 24-6 (.800) vs rookie QBs headed into Sunday's game vs Bo Nix. Of 64 coaches w/ 10+ starts vs rookie QBs since merger, here are only ones w/ better win %:

Bruce Arians .909

George Seifert .900

Don Coryell .846

Bill O'Brien .846

Dick Vermeil .846

Jack Pardee .833…