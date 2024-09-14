Bo Nix’s awful debut could only get worse in Week 2 thanks to Mike Tomlin
The Denver Broncos entered a new era of football when they released quarterback Russell Wilson last season and swiftly drafted his replacement, Bo Nix, in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
It was the Pittsburgh Steelers who picked Russell Wilson up in free agency. On paper, Wilson would get his chance at revenge in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season when the Steelers travel to Denver to play his former team. Unfortunately for Wilson, he will need to wait on any revenge, as the Steelers have named Justin Fields the starter because of Wilson's lingering calf injury.
Nix is the starter in Denver though. He had a rough start to his career in a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Nix didn't look good and the Broncos lost.
Bo Nix could be in trouble in second career start given Mike Tomlin's history
Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will look to make Nix's start to his career continue in the wrong direction and they may be the best team for the job.
Tomlin, historically, has been a nightmare for rookie quarterbacks to handle. Statistically, he's one of the best head coaches in NFL history when it comes to playing rookie signal callers. Tomlin-led Steelers teams are 24-6 against rookie quarterbacks since he took over as head coach.
Tomlin has the style of coaching that puts a ton of pressure on the opposing quarterback. His teams are built on defense and controlling the clock. Tomlin looks to force turnovers and win the turnover battle. If the Steelers establish the run, don't turn the ball over and bleed the clock, the opposing quarterback is never comfortable and is forced to throw the ball often. When you're asking a rookie quarterback to go out and beat a Tomlin-led team with an M.O. like this, it often results in disaster.
This year's Steelers team may have some of the best personnel to execute this game plan as well. Tomlin's defense is loaded with talent, led by edge rushers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith.
In Week 1, the Broncos offensive line looked pretty bad. If the Steelers pass rush is able to pin their ears back and rush Nix, he could be in for a long day, specifically with Watt coming off the edge.
Pittsburgh's defense is elite. Much better than the Seattle defense that gave Nix nightmares last week. Pair that defense up with Tomlin's history of dominating rookies and Bo Nix could see his bad debut continue down the wrong path in Week 2.