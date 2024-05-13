Oh good, we're getting the Bo Nix-Broncos hype train started already
By John Buhler
Bo Jackson knows, but does he know Bo Nix? Well, they used to star at Auburn and played for West Coast AFC franchises. However, just because Nix will have a longer pro career than the former Los Angeles Raiders star doesn't mean we need to put the cart before the horse. Yes, the Nix hype train has already left the station. With all gas and no brakes, we have to keep the conductor in check a bit.
During Denver Broncos rookie camp, head coach Sean Payton identified himself as said conductor on the Nix hype train. He is looking for any confirmation bias to prove that his team 100 percent made the right call in taking the former Oregon star No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. I mean, they could have taken him in the third potentially, as the next quarterback went off the board in the fifth round...
When asked if there have been any surprises with Nix since joining the Broncos, Payton said no.
“No, it’s been exactly what we saw," said Payton, h/t ProFootballTalk. "The only thing that I can think about that I was a little bit surprised is when we went to work him out privately and stood around him, he was bigger than I expected. But nothing in the last two days. He’s doing well.”
The following seems an awful lot like watching Zach Wilson sling it in shorts during his BYU pro day.
“He had two or three down-the-field throws today. It’s almost like watching a good golfer. Sometimes when you watch his game over two years, there’s a patience to how he plays. The ball comes out, and — I don’t want to use the term ‘boring,’ that’s not the right term, but [he makes] pretty good decisions. With each play, the efficiency of how he’s operating, and all of that.”
Nix is certainly accurate, but there are reasons why SEC football fans largely think he is a bit of a joke.
In truth, Nix will should well in Denver, but man, I do not trust the Broncos at all to make things easy.
Broncos: Sean Payton is gassing up Bo Nix like there is no tomorrow
While I am perfectly comfortable with the Broncos feeling pretty good internally about their new quarterback and what he can do for them, I also don't root for this team or cover them on a daily basis. What I do know is it has been a painfully long time since the Broncos were even the least bit good. Their last playoff game was Super Bowl 50. We are entering a year ending with Super Bowl 59.
Nix has grown and matured since he last played for Auburn. I'll give him that. However, he never seemed to be comfortable in the bright lights of SEC play. In fact, he said previously that he did not relish being in those spots. Even though Denver is not the biggest city in America, it is the largest metropolis in the Rocky Mountains. Furthermore, look at all the teams they play in the AFC West...
Arrowhead may not be an exact replica of Bryant-Denny or Death Valley, but it certainly plays like that for the visitor. Nix was drafted this high by the Broncos to not only make the team relevant, but to make up the difference on the lopsided rivalry Denver has with the Kansas City Chiefs. Right now, I'm not sure they are better than the Las Vegas Raiders or Los Angeles Chargers. They have work to do.
Overall, all it was going to take was one team to be all-in on Nix to make him a first-round pick. Denver fell head over heels for a guy who may have been propped up by the organizational structure in place at Oregon. Again, I am sure Nix will prove to be a fine quarterback in the NFL. However, any additional pressure put on him when it is not required will only make a potential collapse feel more inevitable.
The most important thing now is for the Broncos to surround Nix with NFL-level talent at all positions.