Overreaction Monday: Bo Nix's Broncos teammates have far more to worry about
The Denver Broncos used their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select the quarterback of their future, Bo Nix. Denver had moved on from Russell Wilson late last season, ending the horrible experiment that never quite panned out. They had traded a ton of draft capital to acquire Wilson while securing him on a large contract, but Denver just never won with him, so they moved on.
Now with Nix, the Broncos didn't look to be much different, with the blame coming down on the rookie quarterback more than anything. Not everybody in Denver was okay with the media pushing the blame solely on their rookie quarterback.
“Honestly this is what I expected not going to lie. So fickle, this is part of the game stuff happens he played great! So quick to hate on someone and go on social media to talk about it. This is part of the process man it's pathetic..” Surtain posted on X/Twitter in response to a member of the media criticizing Nix in a since-deleted tweet.
Surtain is a widely-respected member of the Broncos locker room, so to have his outward support is very indicative of how the team feels for Nix as a whole.
Bo Nix was far from the only issue in the Broncos Week 1 loss
While the media is pushing all the blame onto Nix, that's not really a fair assessment of the game. Also, the Broncos have a bit more to worry about than just defending their quarterback. Nix wasn't the only piece of the puzzle that wasn't firing on all cylinders on Sunday.
The running game was remarkably bad, turning the Broncos into a one-dimensional offense. When a team is one-dimensional, getting after the quarterback and defending the pass becomes far easier. Besides Nix's 35 yards and rushing touchdown, the Broncos ran the ball 20 times for 64 yards, good for an average right above 3.0 yards per carry.
On defense, they had no answer for Kenneth Walker. He carried the ball 20 times for over 100 yards and a score, while Geno Smith also had a 34-yard rush and a touchdown on the ground.
The Broncos, media and team, should be more focused on what's ahead of them rather than what's behind them. They're set to matchup with a very, very good Pittsburgh Steelers defense this week, led by TJ Watt. Watt was a game wrecker in the Steelers Week 1 win.
Denver can't have a repeat of what happened in Week 1.