Bo Nix has inside track on Broncos' QB job, all thanks to Sean Payton
By John Buhler
"Man, I love this guy!" That had to have been the back-and-forth between Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Los Angeles Chargers legend Phillip Rivers when discussing all the great things that Bo Nix has to offer at the quarterback position. Outside of Denver, who else had a first-round grade on the former Oregon and Auburn quarterback? He is fine, but he is not sliced bread.
Still, that is not going to stop Payton from doing whatever he wants in Denver. It goes without saying that barring something unforeseen at training camp and during the preseason that Nix should have the inside track on being the Broncos' Week 1 starter. Why else would the Broncos reach on Nix at No. 12 when he could have been available several picks later? We will never know, but know this...
Here is what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had to say on the Nix situation during Sunday's SportsCenter.
"We have a real quarterback battle in Denver. Bo Nix will be battling it out with Zach Wilson, veteran Jarrett Stidham for that starting job. And here's where Nix can make a compelling case. In the spring, I was told that he was really everything Sean Payton thought he would be. At least, you know the early sentiments."
Nix has 61 career college starts at two traditional powers; he is easily the most pro-ready passer.
"He can operate in the pocket with a lot of traffic around him. He showed a hair-quick trigger release out of the pocket, and then he's been athletic and really mature. He's showed with 61 starts in college that came out in how he handles himself in team meetings and on the practice field inside and outside the huddle. So, made quite the impression so far."
While I do think Nix will have some success in the NFL, regardless of if he was playing in Payton's offense or not, Denver still needs to prove to me it is anything close to a functional organization going forward. Their perpetual incompetencies for coming up on a decade now lead me to believe that Nix will have to move heaven and earth to do the impossible here. He is merely Bo Chapman Nix, folks...
What would it say if either Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson beat him out of the starting job Week 1?
Bo Nix should absolutely have the inside track at Denver Broncos QB1 job
This comes down to one very simple question with Nix fit for the Broncos: Why else did they draft him No. 12 overall if he wasn't going to start Week 1 for them? It is not like the Broncos had somebody on their roster with Pro Bowl experience at the quarterback position. Stidham is just a guy. Wilson is a first-round draft bust after being the worst thing to happen to New York since Christian Hackenberg.
Nix projects to be some kind of Derek Carr prototype at the NFL. He can run, he can throw and he can play quarterback. I don't know if he is built for the big moment either, but he will at least raise the floor of your quarterback room. The problem is I don't know if he can truly elevate it. Denver plays in a division that already has Patrick Mahomes and the idea of Justin Herbert, who must prove he is good.
I will do my best to paraphrase something General Schwarzkopf once said. You need to fail fast, so you can make a better plan next time. If something doesn't work, you will want to figure that out as soon as possible, so you can learn from your mistakes and try not to repeat them. By waiting to start Nix, you are delaying the inevitable, whatever that may be. We need to know if Nix can play in the NFL.
While I think he can play a little, I remain skeptical to thinking that he even has one Pro Bowl in him.