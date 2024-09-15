Bo Nix is getting the dreaded Kenny Pickett 2.0 tag
The worst thing a Pittsburgh Steelers fan can say about a quarterback is that he looks like Kenny Pickett. So don't take it lightly that fans watching Bo Nix in Week 2 brought out the "Kenny Pickett 2.0" tag.
The Denver Broncos rookie was a preseason darling. He's found the regular season far more difficult. Against the Steelers, he tossed two interceptions, including an extremely costly one in the endzone.
The lowlights were many...
Nix also reinforced the "checkdown merchant" accusations in the early going. Lucky for him, some longer gains in the second half helped fix his numbers on that front as the Broncos worked to erase a deficit.
With two costly turnovers and a 55.2 QB rating in a shockingly winnable game, Nix isn't shaking the Pickett comparisons on Twitter.
NFL Twitter mercilessly accuses Bo Nix of being the second coming of Kenny Pickett
To be fair to Nix, the Broncos looked bad as a collective. Having your rookie quarterback throw 35 times isn't ideal. When that same rookie quarterback is your leading rusher with just 25 yards, that's even worse.
The Broncos can't run the ball and they don't have a quarterback who can carry the offense on his own. The team around him isn't doing the rookie any favors. That's on Sean Payton. It's his job to get the quarterback and the team ready. He hasn't done that.
It doesn't feel like it's going to get much better for Denver in the near future either. They have two road games coming up against the Buccaneers and the Jets. Those won't be particularly welcoming environments for a first-year passer. They definitely won't make it easy for an underperforming team.
Life in the NFL isn't easy. The good ones figure it out eventually. The Broncos will certainly give Nix time to do that. So far though, the signs aren't great.