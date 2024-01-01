Bo Nix NFL Draft stock: 5 teams who could make the most of Oregon QB's talent
If the right team drafts Bo Nix out of Oregon, they could have themselves a franchise quarterback.
By John Buhler
4. Seattle Seahawks might need to replace Geno Smith to stay afloat
The Seattle Seahawks are probably the NFC's rough equivalent of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have achieved new heights, at least initially, and have sustained success to some degree. Moving off Russell Wilson has been a huge boost for this Pacific Northwest franchise that should be rebuilding. They were able to delay the inevitable a bit, but they do need a quarterback.
Geno Smith is fine, but fine is not good enough in the NFC West dominated by the San Francisco 49ers. Although they struck gold with Brock Purdy, they will not have to pay him big money until after his fourth season in the league in 2025. Given how well Nix has played for nearby Oregon, he might be able to make it work in Seattle. It really all depends on if he can partner up with Shane Waldron.
Not to say Waldron should be the heir apparent to Carroll in Seattle, but the future of this franchise should not be tied to Carroll long-term. The Seahawks are in far better shape than the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick because Seattle has a competent general manager in John Schneider. He is empowered by Carroll to draft well, and he does that. Seattle is a spot that could work out for Nix.
The type of play we have seen out of Nix the last two years at Oregon could be replicated in Seattle.