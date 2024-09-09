Bo Nix quickly finding out the difference between NFL defenses and preseason backups
By Kinnu Singh
Heading into the 2024 regular season, there has been plenty of optimism surrounding the Denver Broncos. In their second year under head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos released quarterback Russell Wilson, opting to carry the massive dead money charge from the contract extension he signed just two years ago.
The Broncos replaced Wilson by selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rookie easily won the starting job with an impressive training camp and preseason.
As expectations continued to rise, Nix became the first Broncos rookie to be named a captain since Floyd Little in 1967.
Bo Nix didn't look great in Broncos season opener
All of the praise and celebration quickly faded during the regular season opener on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It didn't take long for Nix to realize that the regular season is a different beast than the preseason.
On a third-and-9 in the second quarter, Nix was intercepted by Seahawks safety Julian Love on a deep pass attempt to wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Nix threw another interception on a short pass attempt to Sutton in the fourth quarter, this time by Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.
Although the Broncos held a 13-9 lead at halftime, the offense deserves little credit. The Seahawks struggled throughout the first half, but Nix failed to take advantage. He finished his first two quarters with just 12 completions on 22 pass attempts with 67 passing yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.
Nix struggled with accuracy issues throughout the game, which ultimately caused Payton to lean on more conservative play calling. Nix was just 2-for-12 with two interceptions on pass attempts that traveled 10 or more air yards, per Gregg Rosenthal.
Nix completed just 26-of-42 pass attempts for 138 passing yards with two interceptions and a quarterback rating of 47.5. He managed to add 35 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on five carries, but also took two sacks.
Despite the abysmal quarterback play, Denver's defense kept the team in the game. The Broncos intercepted Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on the second play of the game, and then registered two safeties in the second quarter. Seattle had eight drives in the first half but managed to score just 9 points.
Ultimately, the story of the game ended up being the same as always for Denver. The Broncos suffered a 26-20 loss after their excellent defense failed to overcome the offense's deficiencies.