Bo Nix was way too easy to pick apart in his Broncos preseason debut
By John Buhler
Bo Nix remains one of the most controversial players taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos made it a point to make him their No. 12 overall, as well as the sixth quarterback off the board behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy in that order. While there are things to like about Nix's game, he has long had so many detractors, too.
Overall, I tend to side on the idea that he will be an NFL starter with a high floor, but an incredibly low ceiling. Given how inherently dysfunctional the Broncos have been for the better part of a decade now, I have a hard time seeing him making it to a single Pro Bowl. I obviously want to see all these kids succeed and live out their life's dream, but the NFL is unforgiving, as is Jackson McIntire, apparently.
The former PFF analyst put together a thread on X to harpoon Nix like he is a 19th-century New England area whale.
McIntire's biggest takeaway is that Nix constantly abandons a clean pocket to throw on the run.
When you are being compared to Anthony Richardson, that is a massive red flag for me as a writer.
It is more of the same on this throw with Nix leaving a clean pocket to throw on the run under duress.
McIntire also pointed out Nix's lack of arm talent, citing that he needs to be precise in this league.
Finally, he put a cherry on top of his social media evisceration of Nix by saying he stares down guys.
Ad-libbing may have worked for Nix in college at Oregon and Auburn, but it will not work in the NFL.
Bo Nix put out plenty of evidence in preseason debut for his detractors
Because he takes so well to coaching, I would venture to guess that Nix will improve as the season progresses in Sean Payton's offense. However, not only is abandoning a clean pocket on seemingly every play a stupid idea in the NFL, but isn't the offensive line supposed to be a rare strength for the 2024 Broncos? Simply, Nix needs to trust his big uglies up front to take care of him of he is screwed.
What I think most people who have watched Nix play over the years would say about his game is yes, it can be fun at times, but there is just too much consistency with which he plays for him to be a high-end franchise quarterback like the Broncos hope he will be for them. As it was with Baker Mayfield playing with the Cleveland Browns, his athleticism was quickly thwarted by playing vs. better players.
The good news is like Mayfield, I suspect Nix will be a student of the game and use his mental toughness to his advantage. While more and more quarterbacks are getting drafted high with every passing spring, it has become even more difficult to evaluate them coming out. The only things that can be forecasted out are arm strength and the number of banked starts. Nix started a lot of games...
Overall, Nix's preseason debut suggests that he will start games this year, but maybe not right away.