Just a bit outside: Bob Costas roasts Clayton Kershaw in latest postseason ‘disaster’
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw lasted less than one inning in his 2023 postseason debut. The Dodgers would lost Game 1, 11-2.
By Mark Powell
Clayton Kershaw hasn't always been seen as a clutch pitcher.
Kershaw's postseason struggles continued on Saturday night. A man who has battled said reputation all of his career gave even more ammo to the not-so-admiring public, last just one out and giving up six runs to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1.
“I think that obviously they took a lot of good swings,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It seemed like they were on everything [Kershaw] threw up there. It was more shocking. I think that those guys certainly had a great game plan tonight, and they executed it.”
Roberts and the Dodgers do expect Kershaw to pitch again this postseason assuming the series goes more than three games. Perhaps most concerning was that Robert thought Kershaw -- at least heading into this contest -- looked as healthy as he's been all season long. Health doesn't always factor into performance, however.
Bob Costas roasts Clayton Kershaw for Dodgers 2023 postseason debut
Bob Costas had plenty to say as Kershaw was finally pulled from the game. While it may sound harsh, it's exactly what most fans were thinking about the embattled ace.
"Disappointing," Kershaw said after an 11-2 loss. "Embarrassing. You just feel like you let everybody down. The guys, a whole organization, that looked to you to pitch well in Game 1. It's just embarrassing, really. So I just feel like I let everybody down. It's a tough way to start the postseason. Obviously, we still have a chance at this thing, but that wasn't the way it should've started for me."
Kershaw, who is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, may have made his final start at Dodger Stadium as a member of the home team if this series doesn't turn around. While the ace claims he feels fine, there's no guarantee what the future holds.