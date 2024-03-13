Bobby Wagner reunites with ex-Seahawks DC Dan Quinn in Washington: Contract details, grade
Bobby Wagner has agreed to a deal with the Washington Commanders, reuniting him with Dan Quinn.
By Lior Lampert
Two critical pieces of the Seattle Seahawks legendary Super Bowl-winning “Legion of Boom” defense reunite in the nation’s capital a decade later.
Future first-ballot Hall of Famer and linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders, reuniting him with Dan Quinn, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
It’s a one-year pact with a max value of $8.5 million, including $6 million in guaranteed money, according to Rapoport.
Entering his age-34 campaign, does Wagner have more to give for a Commanders team that couldn’t stop anyone last season?
Wagner and Quinn spent two seasons together in Seattle from 2013-14, where the latter served as the team’s defensive coordinator and helped guide a ferocious unit led by the former to winning a title in 2013. Now, the two will look to revamp a defense that ranked last in the NFL in points (30.5) and yards (388.9) allowed per game in 2023.
The veteran is still playing at an elite level, having led the league in combined tackles and grading as one of PFF’s highest-graded linebackers en route to earning AP All-Pro Second Team honors last season. So it’s not shocking to see Wagner find a new home, especially after he confirmed his intention to return for his 13th NFL season in 2024.
An experienced and talented field general, Wagner’s understanding of Quinn’s scheme will make his move to Washington seamless while helping the team improve its defense. Moreover, the Commanders now boast one of the league’s more intriguing linebacker groups, led by Wagner, Jamin Davis, and Frankie Luvu.
The fact that Wagner agreed to a one-year deal makes this a low-risk, high-reward move for Quinn as he brings in a familiar face and looks to establish an identity and culture in D.C.