Bobby Wagner says farewell to Seattle again after signing with Commanders
Bobby Wagner keeps the message short, simple, and sweet as he bids Adieu to the city of Seattle.
By Lior Lampert
In life and sports, things don’t always end on good terms, especially when switching sides or teams.
However, it is all love between star linebacker Bobby Wagner and the Seattle Seahawks despite him signing with the Washington Commanders in free agency.
Bobby Wagner bids farewell to Seattle after signing with Washington
“Seattle, we’ve done this before. You know what it is. It’s always love. Until we meet again. I'm around,” Wagner said in his short yet heartfelt goodbye to the city he's called home for 11 of his 12 seasons in the NFL, followed by a crossed fingers emoji, suggesting he hopes to represent the city again one day.
Of course, Wagner is referencing when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before he famously returned to the Seahawks in 2023, leaving the door open for him to do the same next offseason when his contract with the Commanders expires.
Wagner’s connection to Washington’s head coach Dan Quinn, who served as Seattle’s defensive coordinator for two seasons from 2013-14, played a role in his decision to take his talents to the nation’s capital. Even when he’s leaving, he’s doing so with the Seahawks in mind.
A future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Wagner will go down as one of the best defensive field generals ever. He became the 15th player in NFL history to earn at least 10 career All-Pro nods after being named to the AP Second Team in his age-33 campaign this past season, per the Seahawks official public relations account on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Still playing at an extraordinarily high level at this stage in his career, Wagner seems open to returning to Seattle and could find himself back there in time. At the very least, he will likely sign a contract that ensures he retires a Seahawk.