Is Bobby Witt Jr. the best player in the American League?
By Joel Wagler
When the Kansas City Royals signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to a franchise-shattering 11-year, $288 million contract this past offseason, they knew what they were doing and what they were getting. The Royals knew they were changing their franchise forever.
In his rookie season in 2022, everyone got a glimpse at what the future might look like with Witt. He hit 20 home runs, stole 30 bases, had a solid .254 batting average, and finished with a 2.4 in Wins Above Replacement. There were some swing-and-miss issues as he struck out 135 times, but he was just 22. He finished fourth in the AL Rookie of the Year race.
Last year, it became more evident the Royals had a true star on their hands. He hit .276, smashed 30 dingers, stole 49 bases, and raised the WAR to 5.9. He also stuck out 14 fewer times and walked 10 more times in 62 more plate appearances. He also finished seventh in the MVP voting. This performance led to Kansas City offering an unprecedented contract to their young star.
Why might Bobby Witt Jr. be the best player in the American League?
Through 39 games of the 2024 season, Witt has done nothing to disappoint. He's embraced his role as the face of the franchise. He, along with Royals icon Salvador Perez, has led the Royals to a great start. Almost a fourth of the way through the season, Kansas City is 23-16. While Witt and Perez have had help, especially from a completely revamped pitching staff, the two hitters have been the leaders.
Currently, Witt ranks first in the AL in Runs (36) and WAR (2.7). He has the second most triples (5), doubles (11), and stolen bases (13). He's also tied for sixth in batting average (.318) and fourth in OPS (.945). He's also increased his walk rate while not raising his strikeout rate.
His defense has gotten even better as he has seven Defensive Runs Saved already and an Ultimate Zone Rating of 1.3. These numbers much better than last year and significantly stronger than those from his rookie year. He's currently tied for second in DFS and second among AL shortstops in UZR.
He also does things like this:
At 24 years old, Witt isn't the only young star who can make claim to be one of the best. 25-year-old outfielder Juan Soto is second in WAR (2.6) and 22-year shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who was the AL Player of the Month in April, is third in WAR (2.1).
There are still plenty of veterans like Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve, and Witt's teammate Salvy Perez, who are all having terrific starts to their seasons. No one ever won the MVP in May, but all of these players can challenge Witt for the title of being the best player in the AL.
These players also bring joy to the game that is fun to watch. Witt is no different. He hustles on the base paths, works hard to improve his hitting and fielding, and the three youngsters are working to be leaders on and off the field like those veterans are.
Bobby Witt Jr. is making his case that he is the best player in the AL and it is a strong one.