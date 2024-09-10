Body-cam video of Tyreek Hill arrest partially vindicates Dolphins WR
The Tyreek Hill arrest body-cam video has emerged and it only raises more questions for the Miami-Dade Police to answer.
Andy Slater of FoxSports680 posted the raw footage of the Miami Dolphins receiver being arrested on Twitter. It shows everything from the police walking up to the window of Hill's vehicle to Calais Campbell's interactions with the officers.
Have a look for yourself:
Jeff Darlington posted video of Calais Campbell being put in handcuffs as well.
Hill certainly wasn't the most cooperative person in this situation. Yes, he could have done things differently to avoid the escalation However, none of his actions seemed to warrant the extreme use of force by the officers, who threw him out of the car and took him to the ground multiple times.
Hill handed over his license and registration when the officer first asked. His complaints about them knocking on his window shouldn't have been an issue. He is legally required to identify himself, but he did that. It's not clear if he is legally required to keep his window down after handing over his information. In any case, he cracked it so that he could communicate.
Just a little bit of de-escalation tactics from the police could have avoided this whole situation.
One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave. And this definitely isn't the last we'll hear about this whole thing. Both sides have released statements on the matter. Hill's lawyers are considering their litigation options. The video may or may not help them depending on the specific laws governing traffic stops in Florida.
Hill and Campbell were ultimately released by the police and went on to play on Sunday. Hill led the Dolphins with seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. Campbell had three tackles including two tackles for loss and a sack with one QB hit.