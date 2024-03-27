Bold prediction for Mike McCarthy's fate after 2024 Cowboys season makes great sense
Dan Orlovsky's bold prediction for the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season is not all that outlandish.
By John Buhler
It is about to be a rough time to be a Dallas Cowboys fan, if it isn't already. After somehow getting blown out at home as the No. 2 seed to the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers last Super Wild Card Weekend, Dallas faces unrealistic expectations for this season. It is pretty much Super Bowl or bust for a team that has gone belly up every year since I was in kindergarten, as I am 34, going on 35...
While appearing on Get Up, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky hit the nail on the head perfectly with his bold prediction for the Cowboys. He said that unless the Cowboys are a final four team, this will be the last year Mike McCarthy is their head coach. More importantly, he thinks this is franchise quarterback Dak Prescott's last year with the team either way. He is entering the final season of his four-year contract.
Straight from his mouth, Orlovsky painted a brutally honest picture of what is to come for Dallas.
"Unless the Cowboys get to the NFC Championship game and play well, this is the last year for Mike McCarthy in Dallas and certainly the last year for Dak Prescott as a Dallas Cowboy.”
Here is even more from Orlovsky about Dallas' situation, as well as Prescott's final Cowboys season.
Having McCarthy out is not the biggest revelation, it is that the Cowboys cannot afford Prescott...
Dan Orlovsky hints Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott are as good as gone
This is a harsh reality, but we must accept it before that day of reckoning finally arrives. McCarthy should have been fired last year, but for Jerry Jones reasons, he still has a job. Dallas will be one of eight teams next offseason looking for a new head coach. It is going to take something miraculous to get McCarthy another season, as he is coaching out the final year of his contract like Jason Garrett.
The worst part in all this is Dallas will have to pay Prescott something absurd like $65 million annually on a new deal. All for being maybe a top-eight team in football. That's not worth it. In fact, I would probably let him walk either way. He will get paid to lead somebody else in 2025 and beyond. In the meantime, I would look at who all could be entering the 2025, and maybe even the 2026, NFL Draft.
If punting on McCarthy and Prescott can get you, I don't know, Shedeur Sanders playing for Lincoln Riley, or better yet, Quinn Ewers playing for either Ryan Day or Mike Vrabel, I would seriously contemplate signing up for that tomorrow. It could be a rough year or two for the Cowboys, but they have to be honest with themselves. It just isn't good enough anymore. It is time to reboot the thing.
If Jones wants to win one more Super Bowl, he needs to get a cast of characters to lead the charge.