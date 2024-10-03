3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Steelers in Week 5
By Criss Partee
It’s Week 5 in the NFL and we get the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. Two of the league's traditional powerhouses are set to meet at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday night in primetime. While this one doesn’t have the same buzz around it as some of their matchups back in the day, it still involves two premiere franchises in terms of following and fanbase. These organizations have met in multiple Super Bowls in the past, but this game is one of survival and staying on track.
3. Pittsburgh will rush for over 300 yards
On the surface, it may sound like hyperbole, but this is based mostly on how bad the Cowboys have been at stopping the run. Dallas ranks among the worst six teams in the league against the run while the Steelers are in the top 10 in rushing. The Cowboys are giving up 145.8 per game on the ground and the Steelers are rushing for 128.5.
With Pittsburgh’s double-threat backfield of quarterback Justin Fields and running back Najee Harris, Dallas’ defense could be on the field close to 40 minutes of game time if not more. That’ll be the Steelers' game plan, win the time of possession battle and run it down their throats. If Jaylen Warren returns (knee injury) he could also get in on the action.
What this comes down to is what we’ve seen from the Cowboys' defense thus far. Dallas' defense gives up 4.6 yards per carry to opponents through four games. That average was helped out last week by the New York Giants and their ineptitude, rushing 26 times for 24 yards. Still, they were in the game late with a chance to win, only to fail and lose 20-15 to Dallas. Against a team like Pittsburgh that is known for wanting to establish the run, it’s going to be a long day for Dallas’ defense.
2. Dallas’ offensive line will give up at least 5 sacks
There hasn’t been much of anything good about the Cowboys offense this season and the offensive line has been one of the biggest problems. Dak Prescott has already been sacked 10 times in four games. The lack of a running game in Dallas has led to many headlines but it’s usually about what the RBs haven’t done. Well, rushers, quarterbacks and offensive line effectiveness all go hand in hand. It’s tough to even meet a level of mediocrity without some help from the big guys up front.
Unless you’re Barry Sanders, it’s damn near impossible to do it without the offensive line chipping in. This offensive line was once regarded as one of and at times the best the NFL had to offer. That recognition even goes back to when Tony Romo was in the building leading this offense. Now they’re seen as the front line for the worst rushing attack in the league averaging 75.3 yards per game sitting dead last in the NFL.
With Ezekiel Elliott nowhere near what he was a few years ago, the lack of offensive line efficiency has only exposed him even more. Rico Dowdle has shown improvement but without those hogs up front, there is only so much he can do. Pittsburgh might not be the most exciting team in the NFL, but you know they’re going to play tough defense and run the ball. Those elements alone could make Sunday a nightmare for the Cowboys.
1. Justin Fields will throw at least 2 TDs and run for 2 more
This game has the potential to be a showcase highlight reel for Justin Fields. Dallas is downright awful against the run, but they haven’t exactly been great defending the pass either. The Cowboys rank in the middle of the pack against the pass but when opposing offenses know they can run it all day the passing game can get overlooked.
Thus far Dallas hasn’t been able to create the turnovers in Mike Zimmer’s defense that they did under Dan Quinn’s leadership. Four interceptions is all they have in terms of creating turnovers which is toward the bottom of the league and two of them came in Week 1 against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.
Justin Fields is coming off a huge game last week where he in a loss. It was only the second time in his career he’s thrown for 300 yards and that could become a trend with the Cowboys next on the schedule. Even if he doesn’t pass for that many yards, two rushing TDs and two passing are on the menu against a reeling Cowboys defense.
DeMarcus Lawrence is on Dallas’ injured reserve (foot) and Micah Parsons missed practice Thursday (ankle) so their two defensive leaders could be out against Pittsburgh. This opens things up even wider for the Steelers offense to have their way Sunday and control this game from start to finish. Don’t be surprised if Fields has a career day in multiple categories at home against a struggling Cowboys defense.